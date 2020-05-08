The Cities of Bryan and College Station have Governor Abbott's permission to reopen their pools

Both Bryan and College Station are planning to keep their pools closed, despite Governor Greg Abbott allowing public and private pools to reopen with new guidelines.

Bryan officials say they are still working on their reopening plan. College Station officials said they are targeting Memorial Day weekend for a reopening date.

College Station Parks and Recreation Director David Schmitz said that neighborhood pools, and other pools outside of the city’s control, will be responsible for abiding by the governor’s guidelines.

"It would be up to the private pools to make sure that they're doing all of the good hygiene and social distancing, and all of that, as well as the 25 percent capacity," said Schmitz.

Bear X is one of the private pools reopening in our community. They reopened their bar and restaurant area a week ago but are excited about making their pool available once again. Owner Heath Phillips says the city has been an enormous help in their reopening process.

"We've had several questions. We just want to know what the rules of the game are so that we can play ball,” said Phillips.

While College Station is still targeting early June for reopening their pools, Schmitz said that operations have been slowed for the time being.

