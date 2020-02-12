New details released for planned BigShots Golf at Travis Bryan Midtown Park

Bryan city council members and Mayor Andrew Nelson met with the owners of BigShot Golf in a workshop on Wednesday to release more details on the new attraction.

The attraction will be built on the corner of Finfeather Road and West Villa Maria Road.

The two‐story BigShots Aggieland, the fourth location nationwide, will include 60 game bays and is expected to open to the public in the spring of 2021.

As part of the 148‐acre park, BigShots Aggieland will be part of a wealth of recreational amenities for the Bryan‐College Station area.

Featuring cutting edge technology that includes a Doppler radar tracking system, BigShots Golf is intended for players of all ages and skill levels. Avid golfers can play full rounds on virtual golf courses all over the world, while novice players, families and children can take part in interactive games such as Knockout and Pinball.

In addition, the entertainment experience will include private event space, outdoor lounge seating and putting green, an activity center for kids, a golf academy that can be used for year‐round training, and a full restaurant and bar serving innovative menu items, house specialties, signature cocktails, and local craft beer.

Tony Wehner is the CEO of Club Corp, the company over BigShots Golf. He's thrilled to bring a location to the Brazos Valley.

"It's going to bring a lot of jobs to the community," said Wehner. "It's also going to bring an entertainment venue. My daughter went to A&M in 2013, and we could always go out and have dinner, but there was never really a place to go out and have a lot of fun."

The developers of BigShots Golf also signed a 380 agreement. It will waive permit and development fees, the city of Bryan says these fees will be less than $50,000 and the facility will be 52,000 square feet.

BigShots Golf is expected to break ground in April of 2020.

“BigShots Golf will be an exciting addition to the regional park, and we look forward to partnering with them to make Bryan’s regional park a highly sought‐after destination in Aggieland,” said City of Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

Mayor Nelson also talked about the park's new name, the Travis Bryan Midtown Park. He said after cycling through multiple names in the last few months, they chose this name to honor the Bryan family.

"We really wanted to continue to honor the Travis Bryan name," said Mayor Nelson. "This whole area has been known as Midtown for awhile. It made sense for this to be the Midtown Park."