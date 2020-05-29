The Dixie Chicken will open again for business on Saturday

The Dixie Chicken has announced it will open again for business on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m.

The news was announced on the bar's Twitter account on Friday night.

The post said: "Opening at 11A in the morning!! We could not have done it without you! We want to thank those who have been so kind and supportive. We are very humbled. @StudentBonfire, CSFD, @BryanFD, CSPD, JaCody Construction, Bayer Electric, ALBO, Tom Lyne Plumbing & out beloved employees!"

A portion of the roof collapsed Wednesday after severe weather pushed through the area.