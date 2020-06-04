Treat of the Day: First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - The Downtown Bryan Association is inviting you to come out to First Friday!
They're inviting you to visit your favorite restaurant or shop on Main St. between 26th St. and 28th St.
That entire area will be closed from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. for members of the Brazos Valley Farmers' Market to set up their booths. The Farmers' Market area will be open from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The following businesses will be open on First Friday:
3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar
3rd On Main
5 Knocks
All The King's Men
Art of War
Bavarian Brauhaus
Bird's Nest Gifts & Antiques
Brazos Glassworks
Burr's Unfinished Furniture
Caffé Capri
Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant
Catalena Hatters
The Chocolate Gallery of B/CS
Ci's Funky Findz
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Cocoa's Pantry
Corner of Time Antiques & Collectibles Mall
Divaz Couture
The Downtown Elixir and Spirits Company
Downtown Uncorked
D'Vine Cuisine
The Frame Gallery
Halo
Harvest Coffee Bar
Kolache Capital Bakery
Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse
Madden's Casual Gourmet
Margie's Bar & Grill
Mr G's Pizzeria
Murphy's Law
Must Be Heaven - Main St.
Old Bryan Marketplace
Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine
The Proudest Monkey
Rabbit Hole Antiques & Collectibles
Ramblin Rose Mercantile
Restaurant San Jose
Ronin Farm & Restaurant
Rx Pizza
String & Horn Shop
Taco Crave B/CS
Texas Rose Boutique
The Village and Art979 Gallery
Most businesses will be open during normal daytime operating hours in addition to First Friday. Check the related links section for more information.