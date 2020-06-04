Treat of the Day: First Friday in Downtown Bryan

The Downtown Bryan Association is inviting you to come out to First Friday!

They're inviting you to visit your favorite restaurant or shop on Main St. between 26th St. and 28th St.

That entire area will be closed from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. for members of the Brazos Valley Farmers' Market to set up their booths. The Farmers' Market area will be open from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The following businesses will be open on First Friday:

3rd Floor Cantina Jazz Bar

3rd On Main

5 Knocks

All The King's Men

Art of War

Bavarian Brauhaus

Bird's Nest Gifts & Antiques

Brazos Glassworks

Burr's Unfinished Furniture

Caffé Capri

Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant

Catalena Hatters

The Chocolate Gallery of B/CS

Ci's Funky Findz

Cilantro Mexican Grill

Cocoa's Pantry

Corner of Time Antiques & Collectibles Mall

Divaz Couture

The Downtown Elixir and Spirits Company

Downtown Uncorked

D'Vine Cuisine

The Frame Gallery

Halo

Harvest Coffee Bar

Kolache Capital Bakery

Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse

Madden's Casual Gourmet

Margie's Bar & Grill

Mr G's Pizzeria

Murphy's Law

Must Be Heaven - Main St.

Old Bryan Marketplace

Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine

The Proudest Monkey

Rabbit Hole Antiques & Collectibles

Ramblin Rose Mercantile

Restaurant San Jose

Ronin Farm & Restaurant

Rx Pizza

String & Horn Shop

Taco Crave B/CS

Texas Rose Boutique

The Village and Art979 Gallery

Most businesses will be open during normal daytime operating hours in addition to First Friday. Check the related links section for more information.