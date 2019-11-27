The Farm Patch Christmas tree lot to open Friday

For many, Christmas decorations will go up as soon as they're done with their Thanksgiving meal. On Friday, a local business is opening up its Christmas tent to begin selling Christmas trees.

KBTX was given an exclusive sneak peek look at this year's Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot in College Station before they open on Friday at 9:00 a.m.

The Farm Patch has been selling Christmas trees in the Brazos Valley for nearly 45 years. One of the owners of The Farm Patch, Mark Scarmardo, said they have something for everyone at their tent.

"They're all fresh and we get them from all over. So if you're from South Carolina and you want a Frasier from South Carolina, we have it. If you're from Washington state and you want a beautiful Noble, we have that too. If you're from Michigan and want a Black Hills Spruce, we have that. So, we have all the flavors," said Scarmardo.

If you would like to stop by this holiday season, their red-and-white-striped tent is located off of University Drive behind Razzoo's. The lot will be open 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

