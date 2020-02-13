The Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation presents Legion of Honor Awards

The 2020 Legion of Honor Medal Presentations was hosted at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Thursday afternoon.

The Legion of Honor Awards are given to individuals of society who model the Four Chaplains example of giving and service to community, nation and humanity.

The Legion of Honor Gold Medallion will be awarded posthumously to President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush by Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. It will be accepted by their grandson, George P. Bush.

The Gold Medallion is the highest and most prestigious award presented by the organization. Previous awardees include President Jimmy Carter, Marian Anderson, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Bob Hope.

The Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion, the second-highest award, is awarded to Commissioner George P. Bush.

The Charles W. David, Jr. Lifesaving Medallion will be presented to both Officer John Barnes and Assistant Chief Gary Forward of the Santa Fe Independent School District Police Department.

