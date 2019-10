Close your eyes and journey to Italy with MSC OPAS and the Four Italian Tenors.

In their first tour of the U.S., these four tenors will salute some of Italy's greatest singers, such as Pavarotti, Bochelli, Lanza and Caruso in a concert laced with humor.

The Four Italian Tenors will perform Thursday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium.

For tickets, call (979) 845-1234 or go to MSC OPAS website that can be found in the Related Links section.