Harlem Globetrotters will push the limits in College Station on Feb. 14

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their new world tour to Reed Arena on Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

The "Pushing the Limits" tour will feature unbelievable basketball techniques and skills, high flying dunks, according to the Harlem Globetrotters.

“We are going to be incorporating a glow in the dark magic circle as well as a fifth quarter where the fans get to come down and meet us after the game and get autographs and pictures, said Harlem Globetrotters Forward Sweet Lou II. “And we are also going to be attempting a world record.”

For the record-breaking attempt, a player is going to attempt a hook shot from half-court blindfolded, said Sweet Lou II.

"We are going to be interacting with the crowd like never before. Everybody is going to be pushing the limits like never before,” said Sweet Lou II.

“So we have actually had our 4 point line, which is 30 feet from the basket, we are going to be pushing the limits by pushing it another five feet back”

The Harlem Globetrotters are known for an interactive and family-friendly show.

The Globetrotters interact with fans more than any other professional sports team in the world, according to Sweet Lou II.

