The Heart of Gold ball happening soon, new additions and raffle prizes

The American Heart Association is getting ready for its Heart of Gold Ball. The event helps raise funds while shining a spotlight on the organization's numerous accomplishments.

The black-tie event will be happening on February 22. Tickets will be available online with additional information about the event. You can ind a link to that website in the 'Related Links' section.

A trip to Japan is being donated that will be available to win in a raffle. A special piece of jewelry will also be up for grabs, each raffle ticket costs $100.

A special and new to honor someone if you cannot attend the ball is buying a banner for them that will be hung at the ball and as well at their luncheon. Each name will cost $100.