The Kyle House is officially open again

Featuring coffee and cocktails, the historic Kyle House in Bryan is now re-open, offering sips and bites for anyone to enjoy.

“We just felt like the city of Bryan and the community would be served by something like that [the Kyle House],” said Kyle House managing partner, JP Hajek. “So many people have had weddings here. We said to ourselves, why should it just be a weekend venue? Why not during the week, too, and open it up to the public, so people can come in and enjoy some of this history?”

Located on 800 South Bryan Avenue in Bryan, the 1800’s Victorian home has seen the community of BCS grow and transform before its eyes. During its long history, one of the notable family’s that lived in the house was the family of Edwin Kyle, who is the namesake of Texas A&M’s football stadium Kyle Field. Edwin Kyle’s significance can still be seen within the home, and even has a special seat in the home.

While honoring the historical significance and character of the home, there are new features that can be found within the Kyle House.

Now blending its history with a modern flair, the Kyle house has a coffee bar, dining hall, cocktail bar, and outdoor patio. The food options will vary depending on the time of day but will include items like biscuits and gravy at breakfast, sandwiches and salads at lunch, and light bites in the evenings like a pretzel board.

Beyond the food, both the coffee and cocktail bars have signature beverages that are also artistically crafted by talented baristas and bartenders.

“The overall goal is to bring people in here, and let them see the history, serve the community, and foster some of the knowledge Dr. Kyle brought to the town,” said JP Hajek.

