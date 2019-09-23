Larry J. Ringer Library officially reopens in College Station

The Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station has reopened its doors.

The College Station library had been closed since November 2018 for renovations and expansions.

According to the City of College Station, the expansion project was approved by College Station voters in 2008.

Acklam Construction completed the more-than-$6 million project, which included the renovation of the 16,000-square-foot building and the addition of 12,000 square feet.

“People are going to see a much-changed library,” said Library System Director Larry Koeninger. “We have a much larger meeting room…Libraries are changing a little bit as the times change. People like to come to libraries because there are ways to do group study or group activities.”

Besides a larger meeting room, some of the additions to the building are a large children’s section, a new young adult section, new paint and carpet, new furniture, self-checkout kiosks, and much more.

The Larry J. Ringer library is located on 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South, College Station, right across the street from A&M Consolidated High School.

The library will be open from Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., and Sunday 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

