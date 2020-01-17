Lincoln Recreation Center staff 'Keeping the Dream Alive'

The staff at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station is honoring the life of Martin Luther King, Junior all month.

Friday night the 36th annual “Keep the Dream Alive Celebration" was hosted at the center.

The event featured several speakers and a performance from the Minds of Champions youth choir.

Community members were also recognized for the positive impact they've made in the Brazos Valley.

“It's not just about one day. It's about what he stood for and what we can all do if we put ourselves forward and try. That's the problem. A lot of people aren't trying and we want to get people moving to get people engaged,” said Isaiah Smith the Assistant Supervisor of the center.

To keep the MLK spirit going, the center will host a Bible study next Wednesday night starting at 6:30 p.m.

