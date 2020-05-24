The Museum of American G.I. has reopened its doors to the community

The Museum of the American G.I. has reopened its doors to the community.

The museum will be keeping with social distancing and disinfecting practices to ensure the safety of all visitors and employees, and has special exhibits just in time for Memorial Day.

Although the museum will be closed Monday and Tuesday this week, visitors are still welcomed to visit and walk through the hundreds of Remembrance Crosses outside of the building to honor those who have served our country.

During the month of June, the museum plans to honor veterans with a birthday salute and producing a pictorial showcase of veterans that the public can contribute to.

To have a picture of a veteran you love apart of this showcase, email your photo to vetpics@americangimuseum.org.

The museum will have regular operating hours during the summer.

It's located at 19124 Highway 6 South in College Station. To find out more about upcoming events click here.