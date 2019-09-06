Texas Renaissance Festival hosting a job this weekend

The Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off in October but organizers must get ready now for the busy weekends ahead.

The King and Queen welcome you to their fair village on September 7 & 8 from 9 am to 12 pm on the festival grounds for a job fair.

Available positions include sales, food prep, games, rides and more.

Applicants should be prepared to work nine consecutive weekends, dress in costume and use the King's English.

The 45th annual Texas Renaissance Festival runs October 5 through December 1.

For more information, visit texrenfest.com

