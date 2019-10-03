The Salvation Army prepares for Christmas, taking Angel Tree applications

The Salvation Army wants to remind folks that it’s never too early to start preparing for Christmas.

This week they are taking applications for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Capt. Paul Ryerson of the Salvation Army says the goal of the program is to help families in need, especially during the stressful holiday season.

"While you're taking care of the bills, and taking care of the family the Salvation Army can help step in and provide some Christmas assistance,” said Ryerson.

Ryerson says once a family gets placed on the Angel Tree the donor will provide a toy and clothing for your child.

The Salvation Army is located at 2506 Cavitt Ave in Bryan and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information on how you can apply for the Angel Tree program

Click here

