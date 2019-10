If you’re a senior and want to hit the dance floor, there’s a party this week just for you.

The Senior Dance is Thursday, October 24 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Phillips Event Center in Bryan.

There will be dancing, casino games, bingo, food, door prizes and more.

Tickets in advance are $10 or $15 for couples. You can purchase a ticket by calling (979) 209-5528.