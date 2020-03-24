The Stella, Campfire, POV suspend operations

The Stella Hotel, Campfire and POV will temporarily suspend operations until Apr. 30. This will include all scheduled events at either of the locations.

The announcement stated, "Our highest priority is to ensure the health, comfort, and well-being of our guests and employees."

This is just one of many reactions happening due to the spread of COVID-19.

This decision is after Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney announced city-wide shelter-in-place orders along with Judge Steven Peters announcing a county-wide shelter-in-place order