The Taste of BCS comes to an end after nine years

The Taste of BSC announced Wednesday that the rewards program is coming to an end.

Members of The Taste of BCS spoke with News 3's Haley Vyrostek to explain why they've decided to end it.

"Unfortunately with technology, it's a double-edged sword. As new register systems, as new POS (point-of-sale) systems come out, it makes it more challenging for us to support a rewards program across multiple concepts," said the president of the organization, Wade Beckman.

"It's tough. We've put our heart and soul into this. It's just at a point in time that it just doesn't make sense to keep working it," said a Taste of BCS board member, Cody Whitten.

The organization started in 2010 with a group of local independent restaurant owners. They started a rewards program that gave its members a chance to earn points to save money at local restaurants. Beckman broke down what's next for the rewards program as they begin to dissolve operations.

"From here forward, we're going to freeze earning points, but we're going to allow folks to use the reward points that they've accumulated from now until the end of the year and continue to accept the gift cards that they've purchased online into 2020," Beckman said.

As this chapter comes to an end for these restaurant owners and chefs, their relationships remain strong.

"Unfortunately the rewards program can't go on based on technology, but our friendships will and our comradery will, and our view of independent restaurants being such an important part of Bryan-College Station will continue to go on. We hope that folks will come out and support those who have been here for years and years," Beckman said.

Beckman added that at one point the rewards program had more than 10,000 members.