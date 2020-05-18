United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet gives more than $12K in grants to local non-profits

The United Way Youth Leadership Cabinet is comprised of student leaders from high schools in Bryan and College Station.

Throughout their school year, students raised more than $12,000 by hosting several fundraisers. This month, the students met virtually to choose the organizations that would receive grants from that money they raised.

The cabinet members chose to donate $5,676 to the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. It benefits businesses and non-profits who need a helping hand during due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants awarded can be as much as $1,000. One of the organizations that received a grant was Health For All.

"Our community stepped up in record time to say, ‘We got this, don't worry about it. We know what you're doing is important and we're going to take this one thing off your plate,’” said Liz Dickey, Health for All executive director.

Dickey said the money from the grant would primarily be used to assist with payroll.

Other nonprofits the students chose to award grants to include:

Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach

Brazos Valley School of Inquiry and Creativity

Catholic Charities of Central Texas

Family Promise of Bryan-College Station

Grimes Health Resource Center

Health for All

Prenatal Clinic

Ronald McDonald House

The Bridge Ministries

Twin City Mission