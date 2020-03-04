The Woman's Club of Bryan presented five scholarships at spring luncheon

The Woman's Club of Bryan met for their annual spring luncheon on Wednesday to present scholarships to five local high school students.

"Oh, it's fabulous; I mean, it's just so hard to choose," said Woman's Club of Bryan President Sallye Henderson. "These are outstanding young ladies and we're very pleased to recognize them in this way."

Over 100 women from around the community were introduced to the five young women that come from all five local public high schools.

Henderson said their events are all about empowering each other, and she loves being able to help high school students embark on a new journey.

"It's very rewarding," said Henderson. "This is what it's all about."

At the luncheon, the club also recognized the homeowners that will be showcasing their homes at the annual home and garden tour on April 8.