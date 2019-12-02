The best shopping deals are not done yet!

It’s the biggest online shopping day of the year!

After a record-setting Black Friday, now shoppers are turning their attention to Cyber Monday for a multitude of deals and promotions offered only online.

We have rounded up a summary of the best deals for the 2019 Cyber Monday.

Best in Tech (Ranked in no particular order):

1.Apple Ipad 10.2 inch, Wifi, 32 GB

-Cyber Monday Price: $229.99

-Originally: $329.00

2. Roku - Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player with JBL Headphones and Enhanced Voice Remote - Black

-Cyber Monday Price $59

-Originally $99.99

3. Beats Studio3 Wireless

-Cyber Monday Price: $199.99

-Originally $349.99

4.Xbox One X 1 TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order”

-Cyber Monday Price: $349

-Originally: $499

5.Echo Show 8

-Cyber Monday Price: $80

-Originally: $129.99

6. Apple - MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Touch ID - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) - Space Gray

-Cyber Monday Price: $899

-Originally: 1,099.99

Best in Televisions (Ranked in no particular order):

1. TCL 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV (55S425)

-Cyber Monday Price: $279.99

-Originally: $ 599.99

2. Samsung 55" Smart 4K UHD TV - Black (UN55NU6900)

-Cyber Monday Price: $329.99

-Originally: $529.99

3. TCL - 65" Class - LED - 6 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR - Roku TV

-Cyber Monday Price: $699.99

-Originally: $899.99

4. Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition

-Cyber Monday Price: $99.99

-Originally: $170

*PROMO CODE: "FTVE19" gets you a free Echo Dot with purchase

5. VIZIO - 75" Class - LED - P Series Quantum Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR

-Cyber Monday Price: $1,499.99

-Originally: $1,999.99

Best In Home (Ranked in no particular order):

1. Home Depot

-Up to 40% off Appliance special buys

2. Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Animal 2, Iron/Purple

-Cyber Monday Price: $239.99

-Originally: $499.99

3. Pier 1:

-Save 30% on your purchase

-Enter code "CYBERMONDAY" at checkout.

4. Wayfair is extending its black friday blowout

- 80% off furniture, home decor, rugs and more.

-Everything ships free

5. Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Yogurt Maker and Warmer

-Cyber Monday Price: $50

-Originally: $99.95

Best of Pet Supplies:

1. Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As Seen On Ellen)

-Cyber Monday Price: $133.99

-Originally: $249

2. Save 30% on Select Greenies Treats for Dogs and Cats

3. Up to 50% off Cat Toys, Cat Feeders, Cat beds and more at Petco

