The best shopping deals are not done yet!

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - It’s the biggest online shopping day of the year!
After a record-setting Black Friday, now shoppers are turning their attention to Cyber Monday for a multitude of deals and promotions offered only online.
We have rounded up a summary of the best deals for the 2019 Cyber Monday.
Best in Tech (Ranked in no particular order):
1.Apple Ipad 10.2 inch, Wifi, 32 GB
-Cyber Monday Price: $229.99
-Originally: $329.00
2. Roku - Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player with JBL Headphones and Enhanced Voice Remote - Black
-Cyber Monday Price $59
-Originally $99.99
3. Beats Studio3 Wireless
-Cyber Monday Price: $199.99
-Originally $349.99
4.Xbox One X 1 TB with “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order”
-Cyber Monday Price: $349
-Originally: $499
5.Echo Show 8
-Cyber Monday Price: $80
-Originally: $129.99
6. Apple - MacBook Air 13.3" Laptop with Touch ID - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) - Space Gray
-Cyber Monday Price: $899
-Originally: 1,099.99
Best in Televisions (Ranked in no particular order):
1. TCL 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV (55S425)
-Cyber Monday Price: $279.99
-Originally: $ 599.99
2. Samsung 55" Smart 4K UHD TV - Black (UN55NU6900)
-Cyber Monday Price: $329.99
-Originally: $529.99
3. TCL - 65" Class - LED - 6 Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR - Roku TV
-Cyber Monday Price: $699.99
-Originally: $899.99
4. Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition
-Cyber Monday Price: $99.99
-Originally: $170
*PROMO CODE: "FTVE19" gets you a free Echo Dot with purchase
5. VIZIO - 75" Class - LED - P Series Quantum Series - 2160p - Smart - 4K UHD TV with HDR
-Cyber Monday Price: $1,499.99
-Originally: $1,999.99
Best In Home (Ranked in no particular order):
1. Home Depot
-Up to 40% off Appliance special buys
2. Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Animal 2, Iron/Purple
-Cyber Monday Price: $239.99
-Originally: $499.99
3. Pier 1:
-Save 30% on your purchase
-Enter code "CYBERMONDAY" at checkout.
4. Wayfair is extending its black friday blowout
- 80% off furniture, home decor, rugs and more.
-Everything ships free
5. Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Sauté, Steamer, Yogurt Maker and Warmer
-Cyber Monday Price: $50
-Originally: $99.95
Best of Pet Supplies:
1. Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio, Designed for Dogs, Compatible with Alexa (As Seen On Ellen)
-Cyber Monday Price: $133.99
-Originally: $249
2. Save 30% on Select Greenies Treats for Dogs and Cats
3. Up to 50% off Cat Toys, Cat Feeders, Cat beds and more at Petco
