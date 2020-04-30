The climb: Heat builds to near record highs by next week

Before we go any farther: Have YOU stepped outside today? Whether you're reading this Thursday or Friday, the message is the same. Get outside if you can, even just for a bit. This lovely spring weather only comes around a select few times in a Brazos Valley spring, and the days of plentiful sunshine and highs sub-90 are surely numbered, at least from here to mid-October. Once you've taken a few deep, but easy breaths, come on back.

Howdy.

Ready for a warm up? Friday we get awfully comfortable in the 80s. Saturday we'll get kicked out of the 80s after overstaying our welcome and sail into the 90s, and not look back until the middle of next week.

A summer-like ridge of high pressure is already in the works, sinking, compressing, smooshing air down and paving the way for clear skies. We may see records break as early as this weekend across western portions of the state, then we'll get our turn by about Tuesday.

Record high for the 4th and 5th of May? Both are 96 on back to back days in 1947. We're currently forecast to topple that high temperature on Tuesday.

TASTE OF SUMMER: Climbing into the 90s by Saturday, heat peaks Tuesday. Are we ready? It's about to get a little sizzly. pic.twitter.com/yHVwfrfE49 — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) April 30, 2020

The forecast gets a little hairier from there, but a pattern change looks likely by midweek. We'll have built enough humidity in the lower levels and high pressure will relax enough to at least give us a return of daily rain chances, and potentially a cold front before we get to next weekend.

In the meantime, enjoy this beautiful weather on this last day of April! You've earned it.