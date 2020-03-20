The ergonomics of working at home

Practicing social distancing has a vast number of office workers telecommuting to work.

But for most, this is the first time their home has doubled as their office. We invited on Adam Pickens, an ergonomics specialist from Texas A&M to break down how people can get adjusted to their new "offices."

He breaks it down into four topics:

1.) Move often

"Just by moving around you can reset your posture," Pickens says, "and that can make all the difference."

Pickens recommends getting up and moving around every 20 t 30 minutes.

2.) Create three zones

"You have three zones, your primary, secondary, and tertiary zones," Pickens explains, "by separating your day into three zones, you provide structure for your day."

According to Pickens, your primary should be right at your fingertips, your secondary is within arm's length, and your tertiary involves getting up and moving around.

3.) Set the tone

"It's important to control the things you can control," Pickens describes "light and sound are the easiest targets."

Light should be at 90-degree angles. You should never have light behind you because it will cause a glare on your screen. Noise-canceling headphones are another great way to reduce distractions or discomfort.

4.) Get comfy

"Above all: listen to your body." Pickens says "You want to feel comfortable in the environment that you're in."

He says to pick a place that you feel comfortable and present. Everyone is different so it may take a little trial and error.

To watch the full interview, go to the player above.