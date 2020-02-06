The evolution of the portrayal of African Americans in horror films

On Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6 pm, the Queen theater in Bryan will show a double feature concerning the African American community and the horror film genre.

For decades, the horror film genre has depicted African Americans as monsters, antagonist, or disposable characters.

Enter Jordan Peele and Robin R. Means Coleman. Peele, widely known for his critically acclaimed horror films like "Get Out" and "Us," has been a pioneer for a more modern horror genre that features African Americans in leading protagonist roles. Coleman penned the book "Horror Noire" an examination of the African American community and the horror film genre. The book was adapted for the big screen in a film that Jordan Peele produced.

Both of those films will be screened at the Queen Theatre on Sunday evening.

In addition, Ya'Ke Smith's "Katrina's Son," a short film about Hurricane Katrina victims, will also be screened.

Ya'Ke joins First News at Four to discuss the two features and elaborate on his motives and intentions for "Katrina's Son."

