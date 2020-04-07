State group pushes for expansion of mail-in voter qualifications

Every day it seems like we're finding a new segment of our lives disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grace Chimene, the president of The League of Women Voters of Texas, joins First News at Four to take a look at what governments at the local, county, and state levels are doing to safely conduct upcoming elections.

The League of Women Voters of Texas along with the MOVE Texas Action Fund, the Workers Defense Action Fund, and a Travis County registered voter is involved in a lawsuit arguing that Texas law expressly permits expanded vote by mail options due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The group claims that the pandemic should qualify all Texans to vote by mail.

Currently, Texas election laws only qualify certain voters with registered reasons for mail-in or online ballots. In the meantime, the group is encouraging residents to take advantage of the resources that are available.

1. Vote by mail

They encourage voters to safely vote at home and to apply to vote by mail. Voters who are in high-risk categories of the virus, who are sick, disabled or 65 years of age or older are eligible to vote-by-mail in Texas. They're encouraging these voters to limit their exposure to crowds by voting at home.

2. Early voting days and hours

They're also encouraging voters to vote early. They advise avoiding busy polling places on Election Day. Even voters who are not at high risk, and want to do their part to curb the virus, should consider voting early. The more voters who cast their ballots early, the fewer long lines and crowds we will see on Election Day.

3. Voting during non-peak hours

Voting during non-peak hours is a great way to minimize exposure. We are all familiar with crowds and long lines on Election Day, especially first thing in the morning, over lunch hours, and after work. Voters can limit their interaction with the public by planning to vote during non-peak hours, like the middle of the morning and afternoon.

You can find the complete list of recommendations from The League of Women Voters of Texas to the Texas Secretary of State, here.