Holiday Season underway with Downtown Bryan's Lights On! event

The holiday season kicked off in Downtown Bryan at the annual Lights On! event at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Crowds gathered around the Christmas tree in Sale Park to see Santa flip on the lights. Lights lined the streets of Downtown Bryan where bands were playing Christmas music, Santa taking pictures with children, and cookies and hot chocolate.

Downtown Bryan Association’s Sandy Farris said it would be an excellent event for all families to attend.

“We’ve got the Salvation Army Band down at Sale Park for when Santa arrives. Then Santa will lead the parade down to the Carnegie Library Plaza, and he’ll be talking to children all night,” said Farris. “We also have the Woman’s Club handing out homemade cookies, and BTU is sponsoring our holiday film series at the QUEEN, so they’re kicking that off tonight with Home Alone, and it’s free.”

All of the shops in Downtown Bryan stayed open later for the big holiday kick-off.