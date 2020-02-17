New St. Jude Dream home almost halfway finished

The latest St. Jude Dream Home is under construction and we're getting an update on how things are coming along.

Right now insulation is getting ready to be put in the home and then soon after sheetrock will go up. The outside of the house has been painted and shingles are in place.

As far as the fundraiser goes, about 30 to 40 percent of the $150 thousand dollar goal has been raised. If you would like to make a donation you can do so online.

The home will be on the market and available to look at toward the end of April. Their last dream home sold in just one month of being listed.