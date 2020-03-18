The list of BCS restaurants making changes to their food service

There are still plenty of ways you can support your local restaurants safely because many are adapting or will be adapting their operations moving forward during the COVID 19 pandemic.

KBTX's Fallon Appleton spoke to several restaurant owners and the effects of COVID 19 were described as catastrophic to restaurants. However, many of the restaurants in the B/CS area are trying their best to carry on in the safest manner possible while still providing food service.

Below is a list of restaurants who have currently made changes or plan to make changes to how they operate.

Restaurants in Bryan:

The Village

-The dining area will be closed

-To go and family meals available for pickup and delivery.

Ronin Farm & Restaurant

-Starting March 19 the dining area will close, and Ronin Farm & Restaurant will become to go only.

-The full wine list will be 20% off.

-Also, they look to soon offer produce and meat pickup.

-See social media post from Ronin Farm & Restaurant in this article for the rest of the changes at Ronin Farm & Restaurant.

Amico Nave Ristorante, Shipwreck Grill, 3rd on Main Kitchen

-Crawfish to-go this weekend at Shipwreck Grill starting at 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. in the evening.

-The goal is by March 22 to consolidate all three restaurants into one limited menu with pick up at Amico Nave Ristorante.

-Curbside pickup at Amico Nave Ristorante of the limited menu will be an option.

Chicken Oil Company

-The dining area is closed.

-To-go orders only with reduced hours.

Jesse's Taqueria & Bakery

-Now offering a curbside pickup.

J. Cody's Steak and Barbeque

-Adjusting hours daily.

-On March 18, they will close at 2:00 p.m.

Restaurants in College Station:

Howdy's Pizza

-Senior Meal Combo for only $5.99.

-The dining room is closed.

-Free delivery and expanded delivery zone.

-See the social media post from Howdy's Pizza in this article for the rest of the changes.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

-Curbside pickup and delivery.

Blue Baker

-Purchase a "Baker Bond," which is a gift card, and use it for goodies once normalcy has resumed.

-At the end of 2020, Blue Baker will add 10% to any remaining balance. Or they will pay the interest in cookies.

-To purchase, CLICK HERE.

Walk On's Sport Bistreaux

-Offering curbside pickup with a 20% off discount.

This list will be updated as restaurants add or make changes!