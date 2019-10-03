The pros, cons, truths, and myths of kombucha

Kombucha, a fermented beverage made from tea, has gained popularity in recent years. Consumers can now find mass-produced kombucha in the grocery store.

Many swear by the benefits of kombucha. Taylor Leahy, a registered dietitian with Aramark at Baylor Scott & White Health, joined First News at Four to play “True or False?” about the benefits of kombucha.

Kombucha contains alcohol: TRUE. The fermentation creates alcohol, if only a small amount. Kombucha sold in stores is required to have 0.5% or less of alcohol.

Kombucha kills bacteria: TRUE. The acetic acid contains antimicrobial properties, but the effects are not significant.

Kombucha contains antioxidants: TRUE. Kombucha is made from tea, which has antioxidants.

Kombucha contains probiotics: TRUE. However, good fiber helps feed the probiotics, so you’re better off which products like cheese, kefir, and yogurt.

Kombucha is sugar-free: FALSE. Kombucha is made with tea, sugar, yeast and bacteria. Plus, kombucha products that are flavored are likely to have added sugar.

No other food provides same benefits: FALSE. As seen above, many other foods provides the same benefits as kombucha. It’s fine in moderation, especially as a stand-in for regular soda, but more research is needed on the health benefits.

