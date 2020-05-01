What you need to know if you plan to dine in this weekend

Planning to go eat at a restaurant now that businesses are starting to reopen?

Below are the protocols Governor Greg Abbott has created for customers planning to dine in starting May 1.

Before you even leave your home to go to a restaurant you need to do a self-screen and make sure you have no new, worsening signs, or symptoms of COVID 19.

Once you get to the establishment, keep a minimum of 6 feet of distance from individuals who are not in your party.

According to the Governor's Report to Open Texas, “if such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face-covering when not sitting at the table, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, cleanliness, and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.”

When it comes to cloth face coverings, they are encouraged when you aren’t at the table or within 6 feet of another person not from your household.

The report says you should wash or disinfect your hands once you enter the restaurant, after any interaction with staff or other customers, or interact with items at the restaurant.

During this first phase, the largest tables that will be seated together are parties of 6 people.

Finally, once you finish your meal and pay, you should again wash or sanitize your hands following the payment process.

The protocols listed above "are the minimum recommended health protocols for all restaurant customers in Texas. Individuals are encouraged to adopt additional protocols consistent with their specific needs and circumstances to help protect the health and safety of all Texans," according to the governor's report.

Additionally, when deciding where you are dining, remember the reopening of restaurants is not required, and some establishments are planning to open at a later date.

An open dining room or not, many restaurants are still offering pickup and takeout orders.

