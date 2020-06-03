The protocols protecting Brazos County Detention Center staff, inmates amid COVID-19

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office says the inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday has been released on bond.

Brazos County Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky says while the inmate was in the detention center, he had been isolated in a single cell in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

Dicky says about five detention officers came in contact with the inmate. Those officers are asymptomatic and have been tested. Officials are still waiting for test results.

"From the very beginning of this pandemic, it has been our goal to make sure we don't have an exposure inside the facility," said Dicky.

Dicky says a number of safety protocols have been implemented throughout the pandemic for their detention officers to protect inmates and fellow employees.

Since March, employees and staff been getting their temperatures checked, and answering screening questions at the start of their shift each day.

"The main difference is, rather than taking those temperatures and screenings in our intake area, we've actually moved it over to what we call our sally port so that we're getting that information as soon as possible to determine if someone could cause an exposure," said Dicky.

Protocols have also been added to protect their inmates.

"For the first 14 days in the facility, new arrestees are placed into small groups and housed together for that initial period so that they don't come in contact with so many other arrestees," said Dicky.

Dickey says starting in May, when Governor Greg Abbott began reopening the state, jail staff was asked to wear face masks while they're in the building.

"As people started to move around in the community more, we felt there was a higher potential that one of our officers could be exposed in the community and so we felt that requiring face coverings was a good protecting measure," said Dicky.

Sergeant Vincent Sandle says he takes these measures seriously to protect those inside and outside the jail.

"I also have a family here in Brazos County and I don't want them getting attacked by COVID-19," said Sandle.

"I want the employees and staff of the detention center to know how thankful I am for their service to our community. They've done an exceptional job under tough conditions," says Dicky.

