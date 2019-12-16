Local choral performs Christmas carols for cancer patients

At 10:00 a.m. Monday morning, the Brazos Valley Chorale serenaded cancer patients at CHI St. Joseph's Health Cancer Center.

Billie Jean Adams, a member of the group and also a cancer patient of the Bryan Cancer Center, organized the performance after motivation from her two nurses.

“There are some people here that will probably not see the next Christmas maybe some will not even see this Christmas,” said Billie Jean Adams.

“And I'm taking radiation for breast cancer. I'm doing very well. Thankful to God, but there is a lot of people, who are not and I just felt that we need to give back something to them. To make them smile, to make their day because most them do not have very many good days like we do that’s the reason.”

The group gave a thirty-minute long acapella performance of a variety of Christmas music in the lobby of the cancer center building as patients came and went from their appointments.

