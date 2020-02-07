The super snow moon is coming this weekend

Mother Nature is going to light up the night sky all weekend long.

A super moon appears 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micromoon. (Source: NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

It’s dishing up a super snow moon, which is a combination of two things – a super moon and a snow moon.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

That means it’s going to look extra big and bright.

The snow moon is just another name for the second full moon of the year, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

It gets its name due to the typically heavy snowfall in February. Of course, it all depends on where you live.

Officially, the full moon peaks at 2:33 a.m. ET on Sunday morning, but it will look full for much longer.

“The Moon will appear full for about three days centered around this time, from Friday evening to Monday morning, making this a full Moon weekend,” according to NASA.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.

