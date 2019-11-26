The tastiest breakfast in the Brazos Valley

Early on November 26, B/CS Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Council hosted the 21st Annual Taste of the Brazos Valley at the Brazos County Expo Center.

The breakfast of steak, eggs, sausage, potatoes, ham, biscuits, and much more was prepared and served by local farmers and ranchers. The home-cooked food was produced, grown, and donated from the local area.

Beyond breakfast, the future, current state, and importance of agriculture were discussed.

“It's a way we can get business people to connect with our farmers and ranchers to see where our food comes from to learn from our agribusiness, and its effects on the Brazos Valley,” said Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Glen Brewer.

This year WRI Tractors was awarded the Agricultural Business Award, and Jason Wendler was awarded the Agricultural Impact Award.

The next event that the B/CS Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Council is hosting is the Crawfish Boil on March 13, 2020.