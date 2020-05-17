The week ahead: Heat is on, Brazos Valley

After a weekend of thunderstorms, localized flooding, and breezy conditions...drier, hotter days are coming.

High pressure scoots into Texas Monday, sits overhead Tuesday and Wednesday, then breaks down and eases off the state by the end of the week.

The result: sunny skies and a string of 90° afternoons through Friday. Factor in the humidity and it will feel closer to 100° for most of the area during the heat of the day.

Scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder may reappear in the Brazos Valley by Memorial Day weekend.

Are records possible this week? More on that and the complete forecast details are in the video above.