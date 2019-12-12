New ways to donate at red kettles

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing this year but more donations are needed.

Currently, the Salvation Army is $25,000 behind where they should be in the fundraiser.

There are multiple ways you can donate this year that include more than cash and checks. Apple Pay and Google Pay are now accepted at all red kettles. You can scan a code on the kettle that will allow you to donate right on your phone.

The Salvation Army says it's important to donate to the red kettles because all the money raised stays here locally.