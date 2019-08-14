Thick layer of mist fills plane, alarms passengers before takeoff to New York

Delta Air Lines says despite worry from passengers, a thick layer of fog recorded inside a plane’s cabin as it was getting ready for takeoff formed simply as a result of humidity.

Passenger Amanda Goncalves says the fog had no odor but lasted for 30 minutes, as the plane sat on the tarmac. (Source: Amanda Goncalves/WCBS/CNN)

Passengers waiting to take off Sunday night from Jacksonville, Fla., were alarmed by the mist that filled the cabin of Delta Flight 100. They say the flight crew gave little to no explanation as to what was going on.

“There was a lot of fog, very heavy. You couldn’t even really see in front of you, the person next to you,” passenger Amanda Goncalves said. “People were wondering why it was lasting so long. The flight attendants didn’t really make an announcement. They just said they were practicing for their Halloween haunted house and made a joke of it, instead of saying it was from the humidity or condensation.”

Goncalves says there was no odor, but the fog lasted for 30 minutes, as the plane sat on the tarmac before the trip to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. She says she understands how the situation could have made some people uncomfortable.

“I’m not a nervous flyer per se, and neither were the people I was with, thank God," Goncalves said. "I think if you are somebody who’s already anxious to get on a flight and you didn’t really necessarily know... I understand seeing a little bit of it with the humidity, but this was like a full fog.”

Aviation expert Alan Yurman, a retired National Transportation Safety Board air safety investigator, believes the phenomenon was condensation, based on the video. He says it’s not uncommon on a hot, humid day for small amounts of mist to pour from vents but added he has never seen it that thick before.

“It appears to me like they were making fog, like they were making a cloud inside the cabin area,” Yurman said.

Delta says the incident was related to humidity, and it’s not required to report it to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It’s unclear why the mist was so thick on this occasion.

Aviation experts say passengers should always report anything unusual and are right to ask what’s going on, regardless if they are a nervous or frequent flier.

Copyright 2019 WCBS, Amanda Goncalves via CNN. All rights reserved.