Thieves caught on camera stealing chainsaws from Caldwell business

Caldwell Police need help identifying two burglary suspects.

The police department released surveillance video of the crime that happened Tuesday night.

Cameras at the Kawasaki of Caldwell caught two men inside the store. They smashed a side glass door and went inside quickly. The business is located in the 100 block of Highway 36 North.

The video shows them running out with five Stihl chainsaws.

"They were in and out in about 11 seconds so it was a pretty quick in and out deal," said Caldwell Police Chief Charles Barnes.

"We were able to get there in less than two minutes and our response time is less than two minutes. So between the whole incident we barely missed them," he said.

Barnes said the store has been hit before.

"This particular business was hit in the same manner...in August of 2017," he said.

"Whenever it was hit, there was actually a business in another county that was hit the same way. A Stihl dealership that was hit the same way, so you know it could be somebody local. It could be somebody transient," Barnes said.

Police said the thieves got away in a dark colored sedan after the alarm went off.

On Wednesday the side door was still shattered with plywood temporarily covering the broken glass section.

Barnes said businesses and residents should be vigilant this time of year.

"It's Christmas time and so you know crimes like this always pick up during the holidays for some reason," he said. "They're not woodworkers. I guarantee you that."

If you have any information on this case you can contact Caldwell Police at (979) 567-4455.