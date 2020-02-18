Things to know before you vote in the Texas primaries

Ready to cast your ballot in the Texas primary during early voting or on Super Tuesday, Mar. 3? Take a look at the these frequently asked questions first.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock joined First News at Four for a quick FAQ about the Texas primary elections process.

- You can only vote in one party’s primary.

- You do not have to be registered as a member of that party to vote in its primary.

- You do have to indicate at the polling place which party’s primary you would like to vote in.

- You do not have to say which party out loud. There are non-verbal options available to you.

- Once you have voted in a particular party’s primary, that party affiliation information is publicly available. Exactly how you voted is still private.

