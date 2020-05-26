Third day in a row new case numbers remain low in Brazos County

The Brazos County Health District on Tuesday reported only three new cases of COVID-19.

On Monday, only three new cases were confirmed and on Sunday only two new cases were confirmed.

The total number of active cases now for Brazos County is now 250. That's one less than numbers reported on Monday.

There are now five patients who are hospitalized with the virus. That's one additional patient from Monday.

That brings the total number of cases to 444. The total number of COVID-19 tests performed is 7,085.

The health district notes that as staff and residents of local, long term care facilities are being tested for COVID-19, they expect an increase in positive cases and the number of tests performed over the next several weeks. This is part of a statewide initiative to increase testing capacity among vulnerable populations.

Local testing capacity has also increased, according to health officials. They expect to see the total number of tests performed to continue to increase.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazos County by zip code:

77801 - 47

77802 - 33

77803 - 133

77807 - 57

77808 - 17

77840 - 49

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 108

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

The next press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that press conference live on-air, online and on our Facebook page.