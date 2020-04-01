Third deadly case of COVID-19 in Brazos County linked to assistant living center

A third resident of an assisted living center in College Station has passed away after contracting COVID-19, KBTX has independently confirmed.

A third resident of an assisted living center in College Station has passed away, KBTX has independently confirmed.

The Brazos County Health District announced Wednesday the passing of a woman in her 80s at a local hospital. KBTX has confirmed she was a resident at The Waterford at College Station on Rock Prairie Road.

The other residents who recently passed after contracting COVID-19 were 81 and 91-years-old.

The Waterford's parent company, Capital Senior Living, has acknowledged that members of its staff have also tested positive for the virus and continue to take extra steps to ensure the safety of other residents and workers.

On Tuesday, the Brazos County Health District recommended all staff and residents at the Waterford at College Station should be tested.

The health department also said prior to the outbreak, The Waterford was following all guidance from both its corporate office and the Texas Health & Human Services Commission.

To date, there have been 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Eight of those cases are people that are currently hospitalized.

The county also reported more than 700 COVID-19 tests have been done, so far.

44% of the cases in Brazos County are people in their 20s and 30s. 34% of current cases are people between 60 and 90-years-old.

