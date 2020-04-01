Third death, 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brazos County

Three people have now died from COVID-19 in Brazos County.

Health officials released that information by email Wednesday morning. Ten additional positive cases were also announced.

The third person to die from this virus was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.

That brings the total to 63 cases in Brazos County. Eight of those cases are people that are currently hospitalized.

The county said that 743 COVID-19 tests have been done, so far.

44% of the cases in Brazos County are people in their 20s and 30s. 34% of current cases are people between 60 and 90-years-old.