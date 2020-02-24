Third generation Flencher appointed President, CEO of Citizens State Bank

Citizens State Bank Board of Directors has appointed its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

Aaron Flencher succeeds his father, Ervin B. (Ben) Flencher Jr. and his grandfather, Ervin B. Flencher Sr. as President and CEO.

“It’s going to be tough to follow in his (Ben’s) footsteps. He expanded and grew CSB remarkably and his vision on growth and customer service is what I plan to continue,” says Aaron. “I am excited to keep doing what we do best and upholding our values by serving our local communities and providing up to date services that meet our customers’ needs for the future.”

Aaron has worked with Citizens State Bank since high school. He has experience in each area of the bank including teller, bookkeeping loans and Information Technology.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve Citizens State Bank as President and CEO, just as other members of my family have done so in the past,” says Aaron, “We look forward to keep doing what we are doing for another 100 years!”

