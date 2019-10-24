Third runaway College Station teen reported in last two weeks

College Station Police are looking for information on the third teen reported missing in the last two weeks.

Police say 16-year-old China Reyes was last seen on October 8, 2019, in College Station.

CSPD says Reyes was initially reported as a runaway and believes she may be in the Austin or San Antonio area.

Last week, College Station Police reported two other 16-year-olds missing. Authorities say Martha Ruiz of College Station and another teen were last seen on October 10, 2019. Police say they left together.

The other teen was found in the Huntsville area.

Ruiz remains missing at this time. Click here to read more about Ruiz.

Police say at this time, they have no reason to believe Reyes' case has anything to do with the other two girls.

College Station Police say anyone with information on the two missing girls should call the police department at (979) 764-3600.

