Thirteen linemen graduate from TEEX Lineman Academy

Thirteen new linemen graduated from the TEEX Lineman Academy on Thursday and now pursue careers in the utility industry.

These linemen are vital to support electric power infrastructure on a daily basis and respond on a moment's notice to restore power after catastrophic events.

After completing the program, each graduate earned qualification cards in wood pole climbing and bucket and digger truck operation.

TEEX and Blinn College came together to launch the lineman academy in 2018 after noticing a shortage of electric power professionals who were reaching retiring age.