This week's rain: Reports from around the Brazos Valley

The pavement isn't dry just yet, but with the heaviest of showers done and over with, we'll take a survey on rainfall from this week.

Overall, the northeast quadrant of the Brazos Valley fared best, with some spots seeing over 2 inches of rainfall officially through Thursday midday. We'll list some Weather Watcher rainfall totals submitted from you below, but we need many more! Feel free to submit your totals to weather@kbtx.com

• South Bryan: 0.70"

• Wixon Valley: 0.80"

• Madison County: 1.20"

As we scour out any remaining moisture from early afternoon drizzle/light rain, skies look to clear just in time for a COLD next couple nights.



Friday could bring a light freeze across our northern counties, and areas of frost as far south as B/CS. Saturday morning, look for more of the same, perhaps a degree or two cooler ahead of a warmer afternoon.