Thousands attend Christmas in the Park

The City of College Station held its annual Christmas in the Park event on Saturday night.

Thousands came out to see Stephen C. Beachy Central Park lit up with Christmas themed decorations. The free event included petting zoos, live music, and even real snow slides.

College Station Parks and Recreation says they enjoy bringing this to the community every year to help get them in the holiday spirit.

“We don’t want to charge for it. This is something that will bring families out here, we love the kids out here, and we try to do as much as we can for the community. This is something that everyone really loves and looks forward to,” said College Station Parks and Recreation Director David Schmitz.

The fun continues next Friday and Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m.

