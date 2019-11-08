Thousands attend November Ring Day at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Students are celebrating a big milestone on Friday.

An estimated 30,000 guests attended the Aggie Ring Day.

The Association of Former Students welcomed more than 3,000 Aggies to the Clayton Williams Jr. Alumni Center.

Students at the event said they are thrilled to finally have their rings.

"I was so excited. I could barely sleep last night. I have been waiting for this day ever since I first came to A&M as a freshman and now it's just like one of the happiest feelings I've ever had. Definitely feel like I earned it," said Taylor Longoria, a Texas A&M Student.

Ring Day in its present form dates back to the year 2000.