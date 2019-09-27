Thousands attend Ring Day at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Students are celebrating an annual rite of passage.

More than 4,300 Aggie Rings were handed out at the Clayton W. Williams Jr. Alumni Center at Texas A&M Friday afternoon.

More than 30,000 guests were anticipated for Ring Day.

KBTX talked to some students wearing their ring for the first time including a brother and sister who are part of a generation of Aggies.

"Oh it feels awesome. I've grown up around Aggie Rings. I've seen them all the time. I've wanted one since I was a little kid so it's a dream come true. It took a lot of hard work. 90 hours," said James Hodges, a Texas A&M Student.

"It's very special just knowing that I have this ring that connects me to my parents and my grandparents and countless other Aggies who have worn this ring before me," said Avrie Hodges, a Texas A&M Student.

The first known Aggie Ring was produced in 1889.

