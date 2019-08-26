Thousands of Aggie students pulling tickets for football home opener

On the first day of classes, students waited in some pretty long lines at the Kyle Field box office for ticket pull for Thursday's Aggie Football game.

Students said the first day of classes are going well but some skipped class to wait in line. One of those students said they waited two hours to get their tickets. Others were hoping not to wait that long.

"Ticket pull is definitely going to take a while. It's probably going to be like an hour or so. I don't know. The lines really, really long, but as for Thursday probably get to the game a few hours early as always, go to tailgate," said Texas A&M student Mikey Miller.

Ticket pull continues each day until Thursday.